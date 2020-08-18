"I got Usman Buzdar investigated by IB": PM

Prime Minister Imran Khan Tuesday rubbished the recent reports of corruption against the Chief Minister Punjab about allegedly granting of liqour licence, for a bribe and said he had it investigated and was satisfied.

“I got reports from IB (Intelligence Bureau) on Usman Buzdar,” the Prime Minister said and added “I wonder why NAB is investigating. There is nothing in it.”

Responding to question about frequent changes at administrative level in Punjab, he said the PTI was in government for the first time at Federal level and in Punjab.

He said the PMLN’s people at bureaucracy were entrenched in the system, but gradually situation was proving.

He pointed that he changed four CEOs at SKMH and pointed that it takes many combinations to find out which one works optimally.