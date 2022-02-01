FS stresses enhanced connectivity with Turkmenistan to host trade

ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Monday stressed enhancing connectivity with Turkmenistan to boost trade and transit linkages between the two countries.





The foreign secretary expressed these views as he received Deputy Foreign Minister of Turkmenistan Vepa Hajiev here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The two sides reviewed the state of bilateral relations and other issues of inportance.





The Foreign Secretary also emphasized timely completion of mega projects for regional economic prosperity.