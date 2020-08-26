Foreign Secy stresses broad-based Pak-U.S ties for peace, development

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday emphasized the importance of broad-based and enduring Pakistan-U.S. relationship for peace, security and development.

The Foreign Secretary expressed these views as he received U.S. Charge d’Affaires Ambassador Paul Jones, who paid a farewell call on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sohail Mahmood appreciated the contribution of Ambassador Jones to enhance bilateral cooperation during his tenure in Pakistan.