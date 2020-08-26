Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday emphasized the importance of broad-based and enduring Pakistan-U.S. relationship for peace, security and development.
The Foreign Secretary expressed these views as he received U.S. Charge d’Affaires Ambassador Paul Jones, who paid a farewell call on him here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
Sohail Mahmood appreciated the contribution of Ambassador Jones to enhance bilateral cooperation during his tenure in Pakistan.
Foreign Secy stresses broad-based Pak-U.S ties for peace, development
