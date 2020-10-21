Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday emphasized on the importance of maintaining “close and cooperative” relations between Pakistan and Bangladesh.

The Foreign Secretary stated this as he received Bangladesh’s High Commissioner-designate to Pakistan Ruhul Alam Siddique, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Sohail Mahmood underlined the historic and fraternal ties between the two countries.

He also extended best wishes to the High Commissioner-designate for his tenure at the important mission.