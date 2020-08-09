Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Sunday planted a sapling at Ministry of Foreign Affairs as part of the massive nationwide tree plantation drive.
Planting a pine sapling at the lawns of the Ministry, the Foreign Secretary said plantation was important in mitigating the effects of climate change besides helping the country achieve Sustainable Development Goals.
He extended gratitude to the members of diplomatic corps for taking part in the campaign at their respective embassies.
Foreign Secy plants pine sapling at MoFa as part of nationwide plantation drive
