Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood and Norwegian State Secretary Jens Frolich Holte on Wednesday held virtual consultations, focusing on diverse range of issues.

The two sides held extensive discussion on growing Pak-Norway bilateral ties in multiple areas besides exchanging their governments’ experiences on dealing with challenges of COVID-19 pandemic.

Other matters that came under discussion included rise in Islamophobia and grave human rights situation in Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

Pakistan’s contribution towards resumption of peace process in Afghanistan and its cooperation at multilateral fora were also highlighted during the virtual session.