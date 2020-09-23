Foreign Secy lauds Amb. Yao Jing’s role in strengthening Pak-China ties

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday deeply appreciated the outstanding contribution of Chinese Ambassador Yao Jing for strengthening the relations between Pakistan and China.

The Foreign Secretary expressed these views as he received Ambassador Yao Jing who paid a farewell call on him, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

FS Sohail Mahmood lauded the role of outgoing Chinese Ambassador in further consolidation and expansion of Pakistan-China ‘All-weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership’.

He also wished Ambassador Yao best for his future endeavours.