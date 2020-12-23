ISLAMABAD, Dec 23 (APP): Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood on Wednesday cut the Christmas cake along with members of Christian community working at Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).
At an event held at the ministry’s lawns, the Foreign Secretary wished Merry Christmas to them and extended best wishes for their health, happiness and success in the New Year
