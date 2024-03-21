FMs of Pakistan, Azerbaijan discuss ties

BRUSSELS , Mar 21 (APP): Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar Thursday held meeting with Foreign Minister of Azerbaijan Jeyhun Bayramov here on the margins of Nuclear Energy Summit (NES).

The two sides exchanged views on prospects of cooperation in the fields of economy, transport and communication and on preparatory work for climate summit in Azerbaijan and post-conflict regional situation.

The Azeri minister in a post said, “On the sidelines of NES2024, I congratulated M Ishaq Dar , Foreign Minister of brotherly Pakistan on his appointment & wish best of success in his endeavors.”

“During our interaction, we covered various regional & international issues of mutual interest & @COP29_AZ preparations.”