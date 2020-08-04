FM writes to UNSC President with updated info on India’s massive brutality in Jammu & Kashmir

In the wake of one year of India’s illegal and unilateral measures of 5 August 2019 on Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK), Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has once again written to the President of United Nations Security Council (UNSC) sharing additional information on India’s continuing massive violations of human rights in the Valley.









The letter highlights India’s attempt to change demography of IIOJK, escalated ceasefire violations and rhetoric against Pakistan which together pose a threat to regional and international peace and security, the Foreign Office said on Tuesday.

In his letter, the Foreign Minister highlighted how India through a combination of military siege in Kashmir, internet and communication blackout, imprisoned Kashmiri political leaders, and abduction of Kashmiri youth was seeking to camouflage ongoing systematic torture, extra-judicial killings, and imposition of collective punishment on Kashmiris.





“These atrocities epitomize India’s brutality in suppressing Kashmiris’ resistance against Indian occupation for over seven decades,” the Foreign Minister wrote in his letter.





The Foreign Minister emphasized that India’s intensified ceasefire violations along the Line of Control (LoC) and its belligerent posture towards Pakistan posed a threat to peace and security.





The Foreign Minister urged the UN Security Council to strengthen the UN Military Observers Group in India and Pakistan (UNMOGIP) to enable it to report fully and accurately on the gravity of the security environment in occupied Jammu and Kashmir.





Reminding UNSC of its primary responsibility of maintaining the international peace and security, the Foreign Minister also called upon the Council to meet to consider the consequences of India’s military siege in IIOJK and the serious threat Indian aggressive posture posed to the peace and security of South Asia.





The Foreign Office in a statement mentioned that Pakistan had also circulated two papers as official documents of the Security Council.





These include the one about legal aspects of Jammu and Kashmir dispute and the other pointing out India’s violations of human rights in the IIOJK, it said.





The legal document will update the Council members and the world community of the legitimacy of the Kashmiris’ demand for their right to self-determination.





“Likewise, the document on India’s human rights violations will be a permanent and damning testimony to India’s long record of oppression and serious crimes against the Kashmiri people,” the FO statement said.











