FM Qureshi, Romanian counterpart discuss Afghanistan, bilateral ties in telephonic conversation

ISLAMABAD, Sep 7 (APP): Foreign Minister Makhdoom Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Tuesday received a telephone call from Foreign Minister of Romania, Bogdan Aurescu.

The two Foreign Ministers discussed matters relating to Afghanistan.

Views were also exchanged on bilateral cooperation, including high-level exchanges, trade and economic as well as defence collaboration.

The Romanian Foreign Minister profoundly thanked Pakistan for its support in facilitating transit of Romanian nationals and others from Afghanistan.

Foreign Minister Qureshi assured his Romanian counterpart of continued cooperation in this regard.

The Foreign Minister stated that Pakistan considered Romania as an important member of the European Union and a reliable bilateral partner. Both countries had excellent relations.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to further deepen bilateral cooperation in all areas of mutual interest through high-level exchanges and promotion of bilateral trade and investments.

Foreign Minister Qureshi underlined the importance of holding the Bilateral Political Consultations and convening the Joint Economic Commission’s meeting at the earliest to review the entire gamut of bilateral relations.

Foreign Minister Aurescu invited Foreign Minister Qureshi to visit Romania at his earliest convenience.

The Foreign Minister accepted the invitation and invited Foreign Minister Aurescu to visit Pakistan.

The two Foreign Ministers agreed to remain in close contact.