FM Qureshi not scheduled to visit Kabul: FO Spokesperson

ISLAMABAD, Aug 22 (APP): Foreign Office Spokesperson Zahid Hafeez Chaudhri on Sunday rejected as “baseless” the speculation about the visit of Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Kabul.

“No visit by Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi to Kabul is scheduled. Any speculation in this regard is baseless, ” the Foreign Office Spokesperson said in response to media queries.