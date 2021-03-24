Dubai's deputy ruler and UAE's finance minister Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, 75, passed away on Wednesday.

ISLAMABAD, March 24 (APP): Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi on Wednesday expressed grief over the death of deputy ruler of Dubai Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

“We express solidarity with the leadership and people of United Arab Emirates in this hour of grief,” the Foreign Minister in a statement.

The Foreign Minister said the invaluable services of Sheikh Hamdan for the development and prosperity of UAE would be remembered forever.

He prayed for the departed soul to rest in peace and for grant of patience to the bereaved family.

The deputy ruler of the emirate of Dubai, Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum, died at the age of 75 on Wednesday.

Sheikh Hamdan, also the UAE’s finance minister, was the brother of the current ruler of Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum.

