Flight carrying body of journo Arshad Sharif to land in Islamabad early Oct 26

ISLAMABAD, Oct 25 (APP): The body of senior journalist Arshad Sharif, who was shot dead in Kenya, is on way to Pakistan through a flight which will land in Islamabad on October 26 at 0105 hours.

According to an update by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs shared with media on Tuesday, the body of late Arshad Sharif was transported at 0125 hours from Nairobi to Doha via Qatar Airways flight QR1342 early Tuesday.

The onward flight QR0632 will leave Doha at 1935 hours today (Oct 25) and arrive Islamabad at 0105 hours on October 26 (Wednesday).

Pakistan’s High Commissioner to Kenya Saqlain Syeda oversaw the arrangements at Nairobi Airport for repatriation of the body.