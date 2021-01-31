ISLAMABAD, Jan 31 (APP): The Ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MORA) has sought Expression of Interests (EoI) from scheduled Banks for collection of government scheme Hajj dues. The interested banks, having at least 250 branches across country with online facilities at Tehsil level, should submit application to the ministry by February 12, 2021. The successful bank would collect Hajj dues from the intending pilgrims in instalments and place the amounts in Shria compliant remunerative account, whereas Hajj dues of unsuccessful applicant to be placed in Sharia based PLS account.The Hajj applicants would only be eligible for balloting after depositing full Hajj dues. Banks must establish counters at designated branches to collect Hajj applications online. They shall also establish Hajj booths at Haji Camps with Identification Boards and bear all expenses relating to its establishment and utilization of resources at each Haji Camp. These Hajj booths shall enter the details of differential amount paid to the intending pilgrims online on ministryâs website. The banks shall enter data of unsuccessful applicants online on the Ministryâs website on daily basis, to calculate the diminishing balance, otherwise banks shall not be considered in the next year operation. Banks shall establish secure network VPN (Virtual Private Network) with Ministry for online website access. The banks shall pay VPN and other charges direct to Punjab Information Technology Board. The banks shall establish a âHajj Cellâ at Controlling Branch of at least three people. The contact numbers and email of this staff shall be communicated to ministry of Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony (MORA) within a week of its selection. /395