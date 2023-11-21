Elevating dreams, defining success Zindigi Prize National Finals 2023

ISLAMABAD, Nov 21 (APP): The Pak China Friendship Center recently witnessed the grand finale of the Zindigi Prize, Pakistan’s premier entrepreneurship program that brought to life by Zindigi and supported by JS Bank, concluded its latest edition with a spectacular ceremony.

Kangaroo Care from NED University clinched the title of 2023 champion, with Ootien from Fatimah Jinnah University and MUSJ from the University of Engineering & Technology Peshawar securing the first and second runner-up positions, respectively.

The Zindigi Prize, encompassing over 130 universities and more than 4,000 startups, is dedicated to empowering the youth. It provides a platform for them to create innovative technological solutions that tackle societal challenges. A unique aspect of the program is its comprehensive 360-degree mentorship module, designed to refine and elevate all aspects of the participating teams’ business ideas through specialized training and workshops.

JS Bank’s President & CEO – Basir Shamsie, Chief Operating Officer – Imran Haleem Shaikh, Group Head Retail Banking – Atif Saleem Malik, Chief Officer Zindigi – Noman Azhar , and Zubina Asad – Head of HR were present at the ceremony and participated in various activities at Zindigi’s unique experience center, creating an unparalleled experience.

Noman Azhar, Chief Officer Zindigi stated, “I am extremely happy to see the engagement and ownership of students with Zindigi Prize today. We’ve successfully fostered an entrepreneurial mindset and bridged the gap between academic institutions and the industry. Zindigi and JS group will continue to spearhead united efforts to uplift Pakistan. As a homegrown brand, we are all about empowering Pakistan.”

Ibtisam Babar, Project Lead of Zindigi Prize, stated that the platform has already emerged as the largest entrepreneurial hub for students. He said, “We envision Zindigi Prize as the leading innovation community to address societal issues. Zindigi Prize will extend its reach across international borders, empowering our startups to pitch on global platforms. It will serve as a convergence point for international startups, collectively showcasing their immense potential. Together, we will shape the future of innovation.”

The success of this program is a testament to Zindigi’s unwavering commitment to youth empowerment and and fostering positive change in Pakistan. Zindigi, powered by JS Bank, is not just redefining the banking sector but is also investing heavily in entrepreneurial ventures, education for girls, and fostering dynamic collaborations between the private and public sectors. This approach underlines dedication to uplifting people across every facet of life across Pakistan.