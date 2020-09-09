ECC approves formation of advisory committee for release of unsold NGMS spectrum

The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet Wednesday approved formation of an Advisory Committee for release of unsold Next Generation Mobile Services (NGMS) spectrum.
Adviser to Prime Minister on Finance & Revenue would be its chairman while Federal Minister for Information Technology and Telecommunication, Adviser to PM on Commerce, Minister for Industries and Production, Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives would be its members.
