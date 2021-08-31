Condemning Houthi attacks, Pakistan reaffirms support to Saudi Arabia’s sovereignty

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Pakistan on Tuesday strongly condemned the recent attempt by the Houthi militants to target Saudi Arabia’s Abha International airport and expressed “full support to the sovereignty of the Kingdom”.

The Foreign Office in a statement reiterated Pakistan’s support to Saudi Arabia “against any threat to its sovereignty and territorial integrity”.

The Houthi militants had made attempts to target Abha International Airport in Saudi Arabia, which was intercepted by the coalition forces.

“We call for immediate cessation of these attacks that violate the international law and threaten peace and security of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and the region,” the FO statement said.

Pakistan also wished speedy recovery to those injured in the incident.

The attack had caused several injuries aa and damage to a civilian plane.