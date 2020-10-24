On special instructions of Prime Minister, Imran Khan, while taking notice of the disappearance and return of a TV channel journalist, a Joint Fact finding Committee has been constituted by the Federal Ministry of Interior.

The Committee will ensure close coordination between Federal and Provincial Governments to ascertain the causes behind the incident and furnish its findings.

Equal representation of Federal and Provincial Governments in the committee has been ensured so that input of all stakeholders is included in the report in a fair and transparent manner.

The Prime Minister has always been clear and unequivocal regarding such matters and expressed his desire to ensure rule of law in the country.