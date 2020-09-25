China’s special envoy for Afghanistan calls on Foreign Secretary

Foreign Secretary Sohail Mahmood in a meeting with China’s Special Envoy for Afghanistan Ambassador Liu Jian here on Friday expressed resolve to enhance China-Afghanistan-Pakistan trilateral cooperation.

In a meeting held here at the Ministry of Foreign Affair, the Foreign Secretary reaffirmed Pakistan’s steadfast support for the Afghan peace process.

FS Sohail Mahmood also expressed commitment to forge closer Pak-Afghan bilateral relationship.

Ambassador Liu Jian was designated as the Chinese special envoy on Afghan affairs in January this year.