Caretaker govt to facilitate free, fair election process: PM Kakar

ISLAMABAD, Aug 16 (APP): Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar on Wednesday said that the government would be assiduously working to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan according to the Constitution.

On his Twitter handle, the prime minister thanked US Secretary of State Antony Blinken for his good wishes.

“We place importance on our partnership with the US and deeply value the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region,”he further posted on a tweet.

Earlier, US secretary of state, in a tweet, congratulated the new Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaarul Haq Kakar.

“As Pakistan prepares for free and fair elections, in accordance with its constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly, we will continue to advance our shared commitment to economic prosperity,” Blinken added in his tweet.