Cabinet tasks NDMA to assess losses caused by floods

Prime Minister Imran Khan told the Federal Cabinet on Tuesday that the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) has been entrusted the task of reviewing the losses incurred in different parts of country in collaboration with the provincial governments to formulate a comprehensive strategy for relief to the victims.

Briefing the media persons about the decisions of the federal cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Imran Khan, Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz said the NDMA would present its report of assessment of losses and then the cabinet would decide about the financial package.

The situation in interior Sindh was even worse than Karachi, he said adding it was not political point scoring but a fact that there was a very unfortunate tale of rural Sindh and even Larkana was no exception.