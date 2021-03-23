ISLAMABAD, March 23 (APP): President of the United States Joe Biden has felicitated President Arif Alvi on Pakistan Day, saying that his administration looked forward to strengthening partnership with the country in the year ahead.

“Pakistan has long been a close partner of the United States, and it is my great honor to congratulate you and the Pakistani people on your National Day this March 23,” Biden wrote in a letter addressed to President Alvi.

The U.S. president said the partnership between the United States and Pakistan was “rooted in shared goals for regional peace and prosperity”.

Through our partnerships, he said, “we will continue to address common challenges, particularly in regard to our efforts to end the conflict in Afghanistan, fighting the COVID-19 pandemic, and addressing climate change”.

” We look forward to strengthening our partnership in the year ahead,” Biden said.

The U.S. president extended best wishes to the people of Pakistan.