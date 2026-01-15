Bahrain’s King hosts official luncheon in honour of President Zardari

- Advertisement -

MANAMA, BAHRAIN, Jan 15 (APP):King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa of Bahrain hosted a luncheon in honour of President Asif Ali Zardari, on Thursday during the President’s four-day official visit to the Kingdom.

Accompanied by First Lady Bibi Aseefa Bhutto Zardari, the President was also invited by His Majesty to view the Kingdom’s world-renowned collection of pure-bred Arabian horses at the Royal Stud. This exclusive tour of the private stables offered a glimpse into one of the most prestigious equine collections globally.

The President was informed that as a celebrated patron of equine heritage, King Hamad bin Isa Al Khalifa personally oversees the preservation of ancient Bahraini strains, including the Al Dahmeh, Kuheilatul Jellabieh, and Kuheilatul Aafas. These lineages are famed for their “asil” (pure) status and are distinguished by their speed, intelligence and characteristic iridescent sheen.

President Zardari expressed his profound admiration for His Majesty’s dedicated efforts in preserving these rare bloodlines. He noted that the Arabian horse holds a significant and revered place in the shared cultural and Islamic history of both Pakistan and Bahrain, serving as a symbol of the enduring bond between the two nations.

The luncheon, held in a warm and cordial atmosphere, was attended by senior members of the Bahraini Royal Family and the high-level Pakistani delegation.