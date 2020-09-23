Asim Bajwa meets CM Punjab to discuss progress of CPEC projects

Chairman CPEC Authority Asim Saleem Bajwa Wednesday called on Chief Minister Punjab Usman Buzdar and discussed with him progress of CPEC projects in Punjab.

He said during the meeting Special Economic Zones (SEZs) and agriculture transformation models for Punjab under CPEC framework came under discussion. The Chairman said the meeting also discussed the progress of Orange Line Metro Train project.

On his official twitter account, Bajwa said the meeting remained very productive as the CM in presence of the concerned ministers directed to extend full support for the envisaged CPEC projects.