Ahsan Iqbal launches Digital Portal for flood response activities

ISLAMABAD, Sep 12 (APP): On special directives of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives, Ahsan Iqbal Monday launched the “Digital Flood Dashboard” of the National Flood Response Coordination Center (NFRCC) here to ensure transparency in relief and rehabilitation activities.

The digital portal would be open for all from where the people would be able to find all information about the loss of lives and property due to recent floods, full detail of aid coming from inside and outside of the country and the rescue and relief operations in different parts of the country.

Addressing the launching ceremony, the minister said Pakistan was facing the worst natural calamity which related to the climate change issues. He said the recent floods had affected more than 33 million people.

The minister added that the government was ensuring the transparency of all the relief activities in the flood hit areas. “The detail of the aid coming from inside and outside of the country would be available worldwide to all Pakistani citizens, the friendly countries sending relief packages, and the development partners through this portal,” he said.

He said the government could be able to get the initial damage assessments and the final assessment was not possible until the water from all areas does not recede completely.

He maintained that the World Bank, Asian Development, United Nations, and federal and provincial governments together were assessing the damage estimates on daily basis. “As soon as the Center receives the new information, it would immediately be made available on the porta.”

He also praised the efforts of the Pakistan Army, its officers and Jawans who were whole-heartedly engaged in the relief activities.

He said the audit of the funds being received for the flood affected people would be conducted by the well know international firm to ensure transparency.