ISLAMABAD, April 8 (APP): For the first time in country’s history, 600 out of 4,000 apartments will be given to slum dwellers as Prime Minister Imran Khan performed the ground-breaking of the low-cost housing units in the capital’s Farash Town on Thursday.

Other 2,000 flats will be allotted to those who had registered themselves under the Naya Pakistan Housing Programme, while 1,600 flats will be sold out on an open market basis by Capital Development Authority.

The construction of apartments will be jointly executed by Naya Pakistan Housing Development Authority (NPHDA), Capital Development Authority (CDA) and Frontier Works Organization (FWO).

Speaking on the occasion, Prime Minister Imran Khan said the project aimed at providing shelter to the underprivileged segment of society, particularly the working class and labourers.

Imran Khan said within a time-frame of two years, people would be able to move into the houses with ownership rights.

He expressed satisfaction that regular negotiations of the government with private banks, Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) and relevant bodies resulted into an agreement on mortgage financing as the key factor in materialization of the project.

He said existing impediments in acquiring bank loans would be sorted out and the procedure would be simplified in consultation with banks.

The prime minister said in near future, CDA would be working on a plan for development of all slum areas in the capital with provision of modern amenities.

