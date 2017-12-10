Last Sermon of Holy Prophet PBUH, universal declaration of human rights: Ayaz Sadiq

ISLAMABAD, Dec 10 (APP):Speaker National Assembly Sardar Ayaz Sadiq has said that Islam establishes the concept

of equality for all human beings and provides an environment of peaceful co-existence, free

of any discrimination on the basis of caste, creed, colour, gender, race and religion.

He expressed these views in his message on International Human Rights Day, said a

press release issued here Sunday.

The Speaker said that address of the Holy Prophet (PBUH) on “Hijjat-ul-Widah” (The

Last Sermon) was the universal declarations of human rights, therefore respect of human

rights is obligatory for every Muslim in light of teaching of the Holy Prophet (PBUH).

“Hence the Constitution of Pakistan guarantees protection of life and liberty of

every citizen regardless of religion, race, creed or colour”, he added.

“A progressive, balanced and just society is the one, which ensures that rights of all

of its citizens are safeguarded through political, legal, economic, cultural and social

instruments and frameworks. For any state to achieve durable peace and foster democracy,

it is imperative that it puts in place mechanism, aimed at ensuring that rights of the people

are protected”, he said

On International Human Rights Day, the Speaker urged that the protection of human

rights for all is a prerequisite for establishment of a civilized and progressive society. “We

would leave no stone unturned to make this happen,” he added.