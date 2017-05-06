Last four years witness completion of 1076 development schemes in FATA

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): Showing commitment to improve

socio-economic condition of people living in Federally Administered

Tribal Areas (FATA), the authorities have ensured completion of

1076 development schemes during last four years.

Of the total schemes, 273 were completed in 2012-13, 415 in

2013-14, 215 in 2014-15 and 173 schemes were executed during year

2015-16, year-wise break up of these completed schemes showed here

on Saturday.

According to Ministry of States and Frontier Regions,

development budget for FATA under ADP is reflected in Public

Sector Development Programme (PSDP), as one line in SAFRON

Division.

This budget is further distributed amongst seven tribal

agencies and six Frontier Regions (FRs) as per formula approved

by competent authority.

During the last four years, a total of Rs 64107.84 million

was released, out of which Rs 63567.103 reportedly utilized.

In addition to development schemes, major projects have been

initiated/undertaken by present government to bring these areas at

par with rest of the country.

These include establishment of FATA University, removal of

deficiencies in educational institutions, up-scaling of Governor

Model Schools to quality and excellence of Cadet Colleges, creation

and strengthening of laboratories in colleges for smooth transition

to introduction of BS Programme in FATA, extension of mobile health

facilities in FATA, strengthening of secondary health care

facilities, solarization of Drinking Water Supply Schemes and

irrigation tubewells, Roads Linking Mineral and Natural Resource

bearing areas in order to improve economic linkages, Law Enforcement

Agencies facilities, establishment of Value Chain and Market

linkages, introduction of high yield and environmental friendly

genetically modified crops/seeds, introduction of community based

Non Timber Forest Products (NTFP) and Fast Growing Timber (FGT)

Schemes, focus on consolidating and improving Municipal Service

delivery at existing Municipalities and formation of FATA Youth

Assembly and Sports Clubs.