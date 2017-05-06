Last four years witness completion of 1076 development schemes in FATA

ISLAMABAD, May 6 (APP): Showing commitment to improve
socio-economic condition of people living in Federally Administered
Tribal Areas (FATA), the authorities have ensured completion of
1076 development schemes during last four years.
Of the total schemes, 273 were completed in 2012-13, 415 in
2013-14, 215 in 2014-15 and 173 schemes were executed during year
2015-16, year-wise break up of these completed schemes showed here
on Saturday.
According to Ministry of States and Frontier Regions,
development budget for FATA under ADP is reflected in Public
Sector Development Programme (PSDP), as one line in SAFRON
Division.
This budget is further distributed amongst seven tribal
agencies and six Frontier Regions (FRs) as per formula approved
by competent authority.
During the last four years, a total of Rs 64107.84 million
was released, out of which Rs 63567.103 reportedly utilized.
In addition to development schemes, major projects have been
initiated/undertaken by present government to bring these areas at
par with rest of the country.
These include establishment of FATA University, removal of
deficiencies in educational institutions, up-scaling of Governor
Model Schools to quality and excellence of Cadet Colleges, creation
and strengthening of laboratories in colleges for smooth transition
to introduction of BS Programme in FATA, extension of mobile health
facilities in FATA, strengthening of secondary health care
facilities, solarization of Drinking Water Supply Schemes and
irrigation tubewells, Roads Linking Mineral and Natural Resource
bearing areas in order to improve economic linkages, Law Enforcement
Agencies facilities, establishment of Value Chain and Market
linkages, introduction of high yield and environmental friendly
genetically modified crops/seeds, introduction of community based
Non Timber Forest Products (NTFP) and Fast Growing Timber (FGT)
Schemes, focus on consolidating and improving Municipal Service
delivery at existing Municipalities and formation of FATA Youth
Assembly and Sports Clubs.