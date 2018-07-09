Last day to apply for postal ballot; ECP requests people to get their right

ISLAMABAD, Jul 9 (APP):Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) has asked people residing outstation, government and army staff members, assigned official duties on election day and persons with disabilities (PWDs) to apply for postal ballot till tomorrow (Tuesday), the last date to avail the facility.

An official of ECP Monday said general public had widely been educated through electronic and print media to apply for postal ballot to their respective returning officer with relevant documents, to express their opinion and be a part of electing the public representatives to the parliament.

Thr form for applying postal ballot was also available on ECP’s website, he said adding, “The polling staff assigned on official duties, PWDs and general masses who could not reach their respective polling stations to cast their vote would submit their applications annexed with required documents and demand for postal ballot paper at their given addresses”.

Replying to a query, he stated that after review of their applications, the requests with complete legal requirements would be forwarded immediately and the ballot papers would be sent to the applicants after publishing.

He stated that the process was introduced to facilitate maximum people and include them in the upcoming general election for electing a true leadership for the country leading it towards a bright future.

Replying to a query he said, ECP had already extended the date for postal ballot from July 5 to 10, but there is no proposal under discussion to extend it further due to shortage of time in the upcoming election.

When asked how many people had so far applied for the postal ballot, he replied that ECP would collect details from 849 returning officers across the country and later they would issue the exact data.

It is to be mentioned here that the commission had engaged 750,000 workforce from the federal and provincial departments to hold the upcoming polls, besides that a large number of PWDS with Computerised National Identity Card (CNIC), who could not come to polling booths for casting votes.