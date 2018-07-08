Largest passenger airplane lands at new Islamabad Int’l Airport

ISLAMABAD, Jul 8 (APP):The largest passenger airplane of the world, Airbus A380, landed for the first time at the new Islamabad International Airport on Sunday.

It arrived from Dubai with 650 passengers on board. The departing flight to Duabi left at 3:45 this afternoon.

The Airbus A380 is a double-deck, wide-body, four-engine jet airliner which is the world’s largest passenger airliner, said online media reports.

It will be a landmark in the aviation history of the Pakistan. The Civil Aviation Authority has granted permission to a Middle Eastern airline, which will fly the giant aircraft, to bring the airplane to Pakistan.

The double-decker plane stands 80-foot high from the ground and has a speed of 945 kilometers per hour with its four powerful turbo engines.

The giant airplane weighs 577 tons, its length is 240 feet and the wing span is 260 feet.

A380 can accommodate up to 868 passengers. It has the capacity to carry 323, 545 litres of fuel, which is equal to 85471 gallons.