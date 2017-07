Large number of lawyers, political leaders attend ‘Panama Papers Case’ hearing

ISLAMABAD, July 17 (APP): The Court Room-2 was jam-packed Monday when a three-member bench of the Supreme Court resumed hearing on the Panama Papers Case.

A large number of lawyers and political leaders belonging to

different parties were also present.

The leaders of political parties including PML-N’s Amir Muqam,

Abid Sher Ali, MNA Tahira Aurangzeb, Senator Chaudhry Tanveer Hussain, Leader of the House in the Senate Raja Zafrul Haq, MNA Maiza Hameed, Danyal Aziz, PTI’s leaders Shah Mehmood Qureshi, Shibli Faraz, Faisal Javed, Ghulam Sarwar, Fawad Chaudhry, Ejaz Chaudhry, Shafqat Mehmood, PML-Q’s Chaudhry Shujjat Hussain, Raja Basharat, MQM’s leader Farooq Sattar, JI’s leaders Siraj ul Haq, Liaquat Baloch, Mian Muhammad Aslam, PPP’s leaders Faisal Karim Kundi, Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar, Chaudhry Manzoor and Awami Muslim League’s leader Sheikh Rasheed Ahmed were also present.