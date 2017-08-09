Large crowd in rally shows masses’ trust for PML-N

ISLAMABAD, Aug 9 (APP): Minister for climate change

Mushahidullah Khan Wednesday said large gathering of people in PML-N rally ,

showed the level of trust of people with former Muhammad Nawaz

Sharif.

In an exclusive talk he said “our opponents were surprised

about this huge gathering because they were not expecting such a big crow”.

He further said that former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif ruled in the hearts of people and no one could exclude his love from their hearts.

Under the leadership of former prime minister set manifold

records of development in energy sector, infrastructure, economy,

health and education, he remarked.

To a question he hoped that this gathering will reach its

destination on Friday.