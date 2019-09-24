Lankan team visit to help resume international cricket: Mani

LAHORE, Sep 24 (APP):Chairman Pakistan Cricket Board Ehsan Mani said on Tuesday the tour of Sri Lankan team would help in full resumption of international cricket in Pakistan.

“The tour in which the visiting side will be play three one day internationals and similar number of T20 games in a step forward for the revival of international cricket in the country,” he said while speaking at the logo unveiling ceremony of the Pak-Lanka series here at the Gadaffi stadium.

Chairman PCB welcomed the visit of the Lankan side and said it is after almost ten years that Lankan side will be visiting Pakistan for a series comprising ODI and T20 matches after terrorists attack on their team way back in 2009. Lankan side also toured Pakistan in October, 2017 to play a T20 match.