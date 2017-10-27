Lankan security team reviews security arrangements ahead of 3rd T20

LAHORE, Oct 27 (APP):The visiting Sri Lankan security team spent a busy day here on Friday while reviewing all the security arrangements being made for the third and the last T20 between Pakistan and Lanka on October 29 at the Gadaffi stadium.

Pakistan Cricket Board’s security and vigilance department Col retd Muhammad Azam briefed the two member team led by De Silve upon their arrival at the Gadaffi stadium on different tiers of the security being taken for the safety and security of the foreign team.

The security team was also given a demonstration of carrying the Lankan team in a bullet proof bus.

“We briefed them on various aspects of the security of the visiting team, right from its arrival at the airport and to the hotel and from there to stadium and back “, said a spokesman of the PCB while talking to APP.

The security team visited the Gadaffi stadium and went around its different parts and see the security measures being put in place, he said.

Strict security arrangements were made during the visit of the Lankan security team.