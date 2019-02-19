Lanka a tough rival in ODI and T20 series: Pak blind cricket captain

LAHORE, Feb 19 (APP):Captain of Pakistan blind cricket team, Nisar Ali has termed the three one day and T20 series against Sri Lanka “tough and challenging” and expressed the determination to live up to the expectation by giving decent fight to the opponents.

“We are all set to produce a better display of skills and we will be aiming to put up good show against Lanka in their own backyard,” he told APP on the eve of the departure of the team for Sri Lanka.

The first one day will be played on February 21, second on February 22 and third on February 25 at Colombo.

The first match of the T20 series will be played on February 27, second on February 28 and third on March first at Colombo.