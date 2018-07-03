Landmine explosion in Dera Bugti leaves 3 dead, 6 injured

QUETTA, Jul 03 (APP):A landmine blast at Dera Bugti on Tuesday, resulted in death of three people while six are injured.

According to Levies forces, landmine blast happened in area of Toba-No-Haqani in Dera Bugti. It resulted in death of three people including a labourer. Six people are reported injured in this

incident.

Blast was targeted at workers of the company situated at Toba-No-Haqani.

Levies forces reached the site of incident and shifted bodies and injured to the

nearby hospital, where they were provided medical assistance.