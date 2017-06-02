Land grabbers to face imprisonment, Senate body approves Bill 2017

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on Interior

and Narcotics Control on Friday unanimously approved Illegal

Dispossession (Amendment) Bill 2017 under which land grabbers

would face imprisonment, fine or the both.

The Committee meeting, chaired by Rehman Malik here,

discussed in detail the Bill before its approval.

Rehman Malik said that minimum punishment limit should

also be set which is quite important.

The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for

Interior, Baligh-ur-Rehman, Senators Chaudhry Tanveer Khan, Muhammad

Javed Abbasi, Muhammad Ali Saif,

The committee also got assurance from Ministry of Interior for

further amendment in the Bill.

It also directed that within 15 days after approval of the

Bill, the Ministry should introduce amendments.

With regard to recovery of heroin from Pakistan International

Airline plane, Rehman Malik expressed concerns, saying that the

incident should be investigated which had caused a bad name for the

country.

The committee asked why the consignment of drugs was not

checked at the Airport.

The committee issued directions to summon officials of PIA

and Civil Aviation Authority CAA) in next meeting to get a detailed

briefing on the matter.

He appreciated Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for its timely

and prompt action against drug traffickers.

Senior officials of Narcotics Control Division and Federal

Investigation Agency (FIA) briefed the committee on narcotics

recovered from PIA planes at Heathrow Airport, London and Benazir

International Airport.

The committee appreciated Director FIA for arresting the three

Afghan girls, who were trying to travel on forged documents.

The committee also announce to issue appreciation letter

to officials who arrested these girls.

Senator Javed Abbasi said the investigation should be

transparently conducted as concerned departments were blaming

each other on matter relating to recovery of narcotics from PIA

plane.

Rahman Malik said smuggling of narcotics was being made under

an organized system which should be prevented.

The committee also took notice of fake news being shared on

social media. Senator Javed Abbasi said that he was abroad but a

news regarding him was shared on social media, posing like a Geo

news ticker.

He said when he asked the private news channel, its management

clarified that no such news has been shared on social media.

Rahman Malik said that a news regarding Bilawal Bhutto Zardari

had also been shared on the social media and directed FIA to arrest

those involved in these incidents and present a report to committee

in fifteen days.

The ANF officials while briefing the committee informed that

two incidents regarding recovery of heroin have been occurred with

interval of six days and all flights, taking off from country were

being checked.

“We are inquiring the matter but still no person has been

arrested,” they said and added the heroin recovered from both

Heathrow and Islamabad Airport were of same kind and quality.

ANF officials were performing duties in cargo, immigration and

other departments, they informed.