Land grabbers to face imprisonment, Senate body approves Bill 2017

ISLAMABAD, Jun 2 (APP): Senate Standing Committee on Interior
and Narcotics Control on Friday unanimously approved Illegal
Dispossession (Amendment) Bill 2017 under which land grabbers
would face imprisonment, fine or the both.
The Committee meeting, chaired by Rehman Malik here,
discussed in detail the Bill before its approval.
Rehman Malik said that minimum punishment limit should
also be set which is quite important.
The meeting was also attended by Minister of State for
Interior, Baligh-ur-Rehman, Senators Chaudhry Tanveer Khan, Muhammad
Javed Abbasi, Muhammad Ali Saif,
The committee also got assurance from Ministry of Interior for
further amendment in the Bill.
It also directed that within 15 days after approval of the
Bill, the Ministry should introduce amendments.
With regard to recovery of heroin from Pakistan International
Airline plane, Rehman Malik expressed concerns, saying that the
incident should be investigated which had caused a bad name for the
country.
The committee asked why the consignment of drugs was not
checked at the Airport.
The committee issued directions to summon officials of PIA
and Civil Aviation Authority CAA) in next meeting to get a detailed
briefing on the matter.
He appreciated Anti Narcotics Force (ANF) for its timely
and prompt action against drug traffickers.
Senior officials of Narcotics Control Division and Federal
Investigation Agency (FIA) briefed the committee on narcotics
recovered from PIA planes at Heathrow Airport, London and Benazir
International Airport.
The committee appreciated Director FIA for arresting the three
Afghan girls, who were trying to travel on forged documents.
The committee also announce to issue appreciation letter
to officials who arrested these girls.
Senator Javed Abbasi said the investigation should be
transparently conducted as concerned departments were blaming
each other on matter relating to recovery of narcotics from PIA
plane.
Rahman Malik said smuggling of narcotics was being made under
an organized system which should be prevented.
The committee also took notice of fake news being shared on
social media. Senator Javed Abbasi said that he was abroad but a
news regarding him was shared on social media, posing like a Geo
news ticker.
He said when he asked the private news channel, its management
clarified that no such news has been shared on social media.
Rahman Malik said that a news regarding Bilawal Bhutto Zardari
had also been shared on the social media and directed FIA to arrest
those involved in these incidents and present a report to committee
in fifteen days.
The ANF officials while briefing the committee informed that
two incidents regarding recovery of heroin have been occurred with
interval of six days and all flights, taking off from country were
being checked.
“We are inquiring the matter but still no person has been
arrested,” they said and added the heroin recovered from both
Heathrow and Islamabad Airport were of same kind and quality.
ANF officials were performing duties in cargo, immigration and
other departments, they informed.
