Land acquisition for 427-km Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline to be completed this year

ISLAMABAD, Sep 16 (APP):The government is confident to complete the land acquisition process for laying a 427-kilomter Machike-Tarujabba oil pipeline during the current fiscal year aimed at ensuring smooth supply chain of petroleum products from Karachi to Peshawar.

“Besides, the land acquisition/ROW (Right of Way), the target has been set to start construction work on the pipeline through the Build-Own-Operate-Transfer (BOOT) contractor during the current year,” official sources told APP.

Replying to a question, they said dualization of the white oil pipeline to carry both petrol and diesel from Karachi to Sheikhupura was near to completion, while the Sheikhupura to Peshawar (Machike-Tarujabba) multi-grid oil pipeline had been awarded to the Frontier Works Organization. “This project will not only complete the much-needed underground oil transportation pipeline to ensure uninterrupted supply of petroleum products from Karachi to Peshawar, but also help reduce road traffic, pollution and price of the petroleum products.”