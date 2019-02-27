Lamichhane’s best destroys Quetta in HBL PSL

LAHORE, Feb 27 (APP):Nepal’s Sandeep Lamichhane recorded his best figures in all Twenty20 cricket as Lahore Qalandar demolished Quetta Gladiators by eight wickets in the HBL Super League in Dubai on Wednesday.

The 18-year-old grabbed 4-10 in his four overs as Quetta – put

into bat by Lahore — were bowled out for 106 in 19.1 overs. The meager target proved a cake-walk for Lahore as they chased that down in 16.3 overs with AB de Villiers scoring an undefeated 38-ball 47 and

Haris Sohail notched 42-ball 33 not out.

The defeat is Quetta’s second successive after winning four

straight games. They still topped the table with eight points (four wins, two defeats in six games) while the win lifted Lahore to fourth with three wins, three losses and six points in six matches.