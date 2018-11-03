‘Lambi Judai’ legend singer Reshma remembered on her 5th death Anniversary

ISLAMABAD, Nov 3 (APP):The fifth death anniversary of ‘Lambi Judai’ legend Pakistani folk singer, Reshma was observed on Saturday as her fans remembered the Nightingale of Desert’.

“Legends like Reshma, are born in centuries as she was a natural artiste and those who have a natural style can never die, they are made for their art which keeps them alive forever in hearts”, said Babar Niazi, popular folk singer who is also a fan of Reshma. Today many singers are singing but Reshma had her own identity and her quality of voice still mesmerizes music lovers and compel them to admire her, he said while talking to APP.

The folk singer was awarded with Sitara-e-Imtiaz for her services to the field of folk songing and her powerful singing style.

Born in Rajasthan, India in a nomadic Banjara family, she came to Karachi after the Partition of India. Her skills were discovered by a local producer at the age of twelve while singing at the shrine of Lal Shahbaz Qalandar in Sehwan, Sindh .

Reshma recorded various folk songs forÂ Radio Pakistan. Her first project with the company “Laal Meri” was an instant hit and she got fame with several television appearances in the 1960s.

Reshma contributed songs for both the Pakistani and Indian film industry. Some of her most memorable songs include “Laal Meri”, “Hai O Rabba Nahion Lagda Dil Mera”, “Ankhiyan No Rehen De” and “Lambi Judai” among others. She died on 3 November 2013 in Lahore, Pakistan, after suffering from throat cancer for several years.