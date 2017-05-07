Laila Jutti enthralls audience at musical show

ISLAMABAD May 7 (APP): A popular Punjabi folk singer Laila

Jutti enthralled the audience here at Open Air Theatre of

Shakarparian in a musical show arranged by Studio 5 in collaboration

with Capital Development Authority (CDA).

Other singers including Imran Ghulam Ali Khan and Zahid Khan

were among the performers.

A large number of people attended the show and appreciated the

efforts of CDA and Studio 5 in promoting and projecting the folk

culture of the country through healthy activities.

The event was entitled “Pakistan Night Desi Beat” arranged as a part

of Margalla Festival.

The musical show is part of regular activities of Studio 5

Academy of Art to preserve and promote the musical heritage of

different areas of the country and give recognition to the folk

artistes for their contribution in the field of singing, Fouzia

Iftikhar, head of Studio 5 said.

The musical show entertained the audience with soothing

melodies by the singers accompanied by instrumental music on various

popular tunes.

The audience termed the show as an excellent opportunity to

enjoy the melodies and traditional songs in a live concert.