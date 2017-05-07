Laila Jutti enthralls audience at musical show

ISLAMABAD May 7 (APP): A popular Punjabi folk singer Laila
Jutti enthralled the audience here at Open Air Theatre of
Shakarparian in a musical show arranged by Studio 5 in collaboration
with Capital Development Authority (CDA).
Other singers including Imran Ghulam Ali Khan and Zahid Khan
were among the performers.
A large number of people attended the show and appreciated the
efforts of CDA and Studio 5 in promoting and projecting the folk
culture of the country through healthy activities.
The event was entitled “Pakistan Night Desi Beat” arranged as a part
of Margalla Festival.
The musical show is part of regular activities of Studio 5
Academy of Art to preserve and promote the musical heritage of
different areas of the country and give recognition to the folk
artistes for their contribution in the field of singing, Fouzia
Iftikhar, head of Studio 5 said.
The musical show entertained the audience with soothing
melodies by the singers accompanied by instrumental music on various
popular tunes.
The audience termed the show as an excellent opportunity to
enjoy the melodies and traditional songs in a live concert.
