Lahorites to warmly welcome Sri Lankan team: Shehbaz

LAHORE, Oct 28 (APP):Punjab Chief Minister Muhammad

Shehbaz Sharif on Saturday said that excellent arrangements

had been made for third T20 match between Pakistan and Sri

Lanka, and cricket lovers would enjoy the game in wonderful

environment.

He said that cricket lovers were waiting for the arrival

of Sri Lankan team for the long time and energetic people of

Lahore will give a befitting welcome to Sri Lankan team.

He said the way for the restoration of international

cricket would strengthen further with the arrival of Sri

Lankan team.

The chief minister said that Sri Lankan team and

international broadcasters would depart from Pakistan after

taking message of love and peace.