Lahore W victorious in National T20 match

ISLAMABAD, Nov 19 (APP):Lahore Region Whites defeated Rawalpindi Region by 28 runs in the match of the National Twenty20 Cup 217-18 at Pindi Stadium Rawalpindi on Sunday.

After winning the toss and batting first, Lahore Region Whites scored 178 runs for 7 in 20 overs. Kamran Akmal 65, Umar Akmal 33, Sami Aslam 27 battes well.

For Rawalpindi Region, Sohail Tanveer and Muhammad Nawaz bagged 2 wickets for 30 and 31 runs, respectively.

In reply Rawalpindi Region scored 150 runs for the loss of 8 wickets in 20 overs. Umar Amin 35, Muhammad Nawaz 27 not out, Zain Abbas 26 and Ahmed Iftikhar 24 were the main contributors.

For Lahore Whites, Bilal Asif and Umaid Asif took 2 wickets each for 20 and 37 runs, respectively.

Kamran Akmal of Lahore Whites was declared Man of the match.

Summarized scores:

Lahore Region Whites 178-7 in 20 overs: (Kamran Akmal 65, 37 balls, 7x4s, 4x6s, Umar Akmal 33, 24 balls, 2x4s, 2x6s, Sami Aslam 27, 26 balls, 2x4s, Sohail Tanveer 2-30, Muhammad Nawaz 2-31).

Rawalpindi Region 150-8 in 20 overs: (Umar Amin 35, 23 balls, 6x4s, Muhammad Nawaz 27*, 21 balls, 3x4s, Zain Abbas 26, 14 balls, 3x4s, 1×6, Ahmed Iftikhar 24, 27 balls, 2x4s, Bilal Asif 2-20, Umaid Asif 2-37).