Lahore Qalandar team cut Independence Day cake amid slogans of Pakistan Zindabad

PESHAWAR, Aug 14 (APP):The teams members of Lahore Qalandar, a franchise of Pakistan Super League (PSL), on Tuesday cut a large size cake in connection with Pakistan’s 71st independence day amid slogans of Pakistan Zindabad.

National cricket hero, Fakhar Zaman and other teams members formally cut specially designed cake in presence of tribal elders and cricket fans at Jamrud tehsil of Khyber District to formally celebrate the Independence Day.

Young players and tribesmen assembled in large number to see members of Lahore Qalandar in their hometown Jamrud and made photograph with them.

National songs were also sung by players amid full throated slogans of Pakistan and Quaid e Azam Zindabad.