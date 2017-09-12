Lahore Qalandar selects 16 emerging cricketer from Layyah

LAYYAH, Sept 12 (APP): Lahore Qalandar selected 16 member

squad of emerging players after a two-day trial, from Layyah

district.

Former test cricketer Aaqib Javed supervised the process

of trial. He selected 16 emerging cricketers from district Layyah.

Earlier, hundreds of local players took part in trials held

at Govt Degree College Layyah.

The 16 member squad was awarded particular logo and shirts

with numbering of Lahore Qalandar. The emerging cricketers named

as Mir Waes Khan, Aaqib Javed, Sikandar Khan, M Usman, Muhammad

Nadeem, Ahmar Ishfaaq, Ahmar Ejaz, Kamran Afzal, Haider Ali,

Waqar Hussain, Kaleemullah, Ghulam Rehman, Muhammad Usman Munir, Ifraheem, and Suleman Saleem. However, Ali Raza was selected as reserve player.