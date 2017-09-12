Lahore Qalandar selects 16 emerging cricketer from Layyah

LAYYAH, Sept 12 (APP): Lahore Qalandar selected 16 member
squad of emerging players after a two-day trial, from Layyah
district.
Former test cricketer Aaqib Javed supervised the process
of trial. He selected 16 emerging cricketers from district Layyah.
Earlier, hundreds of local players took part in trials held
at Govt Degree College Layyah.
The 16 member squad was awarded particular logo and shirts
with numbering of Lahore Qalandar. The emerging cricketers named
as Mir Waes Khan, Aaqib Javed, Sikandar Khan, M Usman, Muhammad
Nadeem, Ahmar Ishfaaq, Ahmar Ejaz, Kamran Afzal, Haider Ali,
Waqar Hussain, Kaleemullah, Ghulam Rehman, Muhammad Usman Munir, Ifraheem, and Suleman Saleem. However, Ali Raza was selected as reserve player.
