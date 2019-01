ISLAMABAD, Jan 10 (APP):Pakistan Railways has planned to dualize Railway track between Lahore to Peshawar via Rawalpindi under

China Pakistan Economic corridor (CPEC) in next five years.

“Main Line-1 (ML-I) from Karachi to Peshawar via Lahore would be upgraded under China-Pak Economic

Corridor (CPEC) which includes up-gradation of the entire railway line,” an official in the Ministry of Railways

told APP.