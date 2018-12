ISLAMABAD, Dec 30 (APP):Pakistan Railways has planned to dualize the Railway track between Lahore to Peshawar via Rawalpindi under China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) in next five years.

An official of Ministry of Railways told APP that the Main Line-1 (ML-I) from Karachi to Peshawar via Lahore would be upgraded under China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) which includes up-gradation of the entire railway line.