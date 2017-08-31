Lahore most populated district with 100% urban population

ISLAMABAD, Aug 31 (APP): Lahore has emerged to be the most

populated district of the country with population of 11,126,285

individuals, according to the 6th Population and Housing Census

provisional data.

As compared to the population of 6,340,114 registered in the

census of 1998 census, the growth rate of the district has been

registered 3 percent per annum over the period from 1998 to 2017.

All the population of the district resides in urban areas, so

does not have any rural population, according to the data.

The Lahore district has 5,824,131 male population and

5,300,931 female population while 1,223 transgender people also

reside in this district.

Among the divisions, Lahore was also registered to be the most

populated division of the country having population of 19,398,081

individuals, with annual growth rate of 2.55 over the period from

1998 to 2017.

The Lahore division has 13,464,963 urban and 5,933,118 rural

Population, according to the census data.

As many as 10,096,284 male and 9,300,206 female population

resides in Lahore division, it revealed.

It is pertinent to mention here that the country’s current

total population has soared to 207.744520 million with an average

annual growth rate of 2.4 percent from calendar year 1998, as

recorded in recently concluded 6th Housing and Population Census.

According to provisional summary results of the census this

population number included 132,189,531 rural and 75,584,989

urban population, showing an overall population growth at 57

percent during the period 1998 2017.

The figures recorded in the census also showed 2.23 percent

growth in rural areas and 2.7 percent in urban areas during these

years as the male population of the country at present stands at

106,449,322 with the female population at 101,314,780, and the

population of transgender at 10,418.