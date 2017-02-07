Lahore and Quetta warm up for final of women hockey league

LAHORE, Feb 7 (APP): Lahore Lions gave a fresh boost to its

pre-tournament claims for winning the title of the first women hockey league by demolishing Quetta Panthers 3-0 in the last league match here on Tuesday at the National Hockey Stadium.

Both the sides warmed up for tomorrow’s (Wednesday’s) final and measured each other’s strength and gray areas. Lahore and Quetta have already qualified for the ultimate showdown and today’s match helped them to get into the needed mindset to play the final with sheer hard work and concentration.

The result showed that Quetta was not a match or a tough rival to Lahore which enjoyed all-time supremacy to strengthen their claim that they will sniff a weak challenge of Quetta in the final with much ease and comfort.

Interestingly, all the three goals of Lahore came from short corners

which showed their accuracy and superb hitting with coordination among the players in the striking circle.

Quetta seemed defensive throughout the play deploying their full force to guard their area but Lahore broke through their fragile defence with time and again raids.

Player of the match Hina Pervaiz struck twice in the 14th and 23rd

minutes as Ishrat Abbas netted the 40th minute penalty corner goal to leave their opponents struggling.

In the second match of the day, Karachi Dolphins defeated Peshawar Deers 3-0. Now, Karachi faces Islamabad Shaheen in the third position classification match.

Peshawar Deers had lost all the three previous matches but still had an outside chance to make it to the 3rd position play off. They needed a big win over Karachi Dolphins.

However, the match went as per the form book. Karachi, controlling the proceeding most of the time, rode to an easy 3-0 victory. They were out of the blocks from the word go. Saira Ashraf struck in the very first minute. It stayed 1-0 when the first half ended.

Immediately on resumption, Tehmina (player of match) extended the

advantage’ also through open play. The third goal was added by Arzoo Manzoor through a penalty corner.